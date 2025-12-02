On Day 2 of testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial, the jury was focused on key evidence: a series of troubling internet searches found on a device in the Walshe family home before and after Ana disappeared over New Year’s 2022 into 2023.

Starting at just before 5:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2023 and continuing until January 4, police found dozens of internet searches for: “Best Ways to Dispose of a Body, How long for someone to be missing/inheritance, How long does DNA last, How to saw a body, Can you identify a body with broken teeth,” and more.

In a police interview on January 8, police confronted Brian Walshe with those searches.

“There is dozens of searches in that iPad on the morning of the First that ask, ‘How to dispose a body, how to get blood out of hardwood floors, how to dispose of a body in the trash, how to stop a body from decomposing.’ How do you explain that?” an investigator asked Walshe in an interview alongside Walshe’s attorney.

“I have no idea,” Walshe answered

Brian Walshe has already pleaded guilty to a charge of disposing of Ana Walshe’s body.

Police say he dismembered her body and threw her remains away in local dumpsters.

For the first time, jurors saw images of items recovered from a dumpster near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother, including Ana Walshe’s boots, and Ana’s COVID-19 vaccination card.

The jury also saw a picture of a cut on one of Walshe’s thumbs. The picture was taken when Walshe was arrested on January 8, 2023.

One day earlier, police asked Walshe if he was violent towards Ana.

“Did you do anything to hurt your wife?” an investigator asked.

“No. I would never do that,” Walshe answered.

“Did something escalate into a confrontation?”

“No, sir. No,” Walshe answered. “My wife and I got along very well. The family doesn’t work without my wife. I never hurt my wife. I love her. And I’m thinking about my kids too. She is a wonderful mother and wonderful wife.”

Testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

