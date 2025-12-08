Brian Walshe jurors shown critical blood evidence and potential murder weapon

DEDHAM, MASS. — In the Brian Walshe murder trial, jurors were shown Monday a potential murder weapon: a knife discovered in a kitchen cabinet over the refrigerator of the Walshe home in Cohasset.

Mathew Sheehan of the State Police Crime lab said there was blood on the knife.

“Screening test for blood was positive on this blade,” Sheehan testified.

Brian Walshe is charged with First Degree Murder for the death of his missing wife Ana Walshe on New Years 2022 into 2023.

Prosecutors allege Walshe murdered Ana, dismembered her, and threw her body parts away in area dumpsters.

Walshe’s lawyers allege Ana Walshe died naturally, but that Brian panicked when he found her dead in the bed.

Matthew Sheehan testified that he found more blood evidence in the basement of the house, on the basement stairs, and on a support beam for the stairs.

Earlier, jurors for the first time saw Ana Walshe’s black jacket, pulled from an evidence bag.

The jacket was found in a North Shore dumpster along with a bloody rug that also held strands of hair.

Some of Ana’s other personal belongings were also found in the dumpster, along with tools like a hacksaw and hammer and hatchet and Craftsman shears.

Sheehan said they all tested positive for blood.

On January 1, 2023, roughly 15 hours after Ana Walshe disappeared, Brian Walshe was recorded on surveillance outside a Swampscott Liquor store, throwing away a bag of trash.

And minutes later, Brian Walshe was recorded wearing a black face mask and blue gloves at a Lowe’s store in Danvers where he spent more than $460 on a shopping cart filled with cleaning supplies tools

Three days later, January 4th, 2023, on the same day Brian Walshe reported his wife missing, Brian was recorded at a Lowes store in Weymouth with a child, possibly his son, buying a trash can.

At one point, Brian Walshe fixed his hair and smiled for a camera.

Ana’s body has never been found.

Today the medical examiner said without a body he cannot determine cause and manner of death.

This trial resumes in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

