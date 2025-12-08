Jury sees chilling video of Brian Walshe buying tools, cleaning supplies at Lowe’s, CVS, Stop & Shop

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jurors in the Brian Walshe murder trial were shown chilling surveillance video on Monday of Walshe purchasing tools and cleaning supplies on the same day his wife, Ana Walshe, was last seen alive.

Prosecution’s case

Brian Walshe is charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Ana around New Year’s Day 2023, dismembering her body, and disposing of her remains in area dumpsters. Prosecutors say Walshe acted out of anger over his failing marriage.

The defense argues Ana died of natural causes and that Walshe panicked after finding her dead in bed.

Surveillance footage

On January 1, 2023, about 16 hours after Ana was last seen, Walshe was recorded at a Lowe’s store in Danvers. His shopping cart was filled with supplies, and a receipt shows he spent $463 on:

Mops and buckets

Clorox bleach

A hammer

Wire snips

At checkout, Walshe wore a black face mask and blue gloves.

Brian Walshe

Just before visiting Lowe’s, Walshe was seen on video at a Swampscott liquor store, throwing a trash bag into a dumpster — the second time jurors have seen him discarding items, the other being in Abington.

Brian Walshe

In another video from Lowe’s in Weymouth, Walshe appears with a child, possibly his son, buying a trash can. The child’s face was blurred in court footage.

Brian Walshe

Jurors were also shown videos of Walshe using self-checkout registers at a CVS in Danvers and a Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Jan. 1, 2023.

Brian Walshe

Brian Walshe

No Body, no cause of death

Ana Walshe’s body has never been found. A state medical examiner testified that without a body, he cannot determine the cause or manner of death. He reviewed images of rugs found in a bag, describing:

Blood clots

Red-brown stains

A white, clumpy substance

A piece of metal embedded in a rug

