Forensic experts in Walshe murder trial say DNA on evidence found in dumpster matches wife, Ana

DEDHAM, MASS. — Forensic experts in the Brian Walshe murder trial testified on Tuesday that DNA evidence found in a North Shore dumpster matches Ana Walshe, who disappeared over New Year’s 2022 into 2023.

The prosecution alleges that Brian Walshe murdered his wife and dismembered her before dumping her body parts in dumpsters and cleaning up the house.

The items found in one North Shore dumpster were shown to the jury on Monday, including items such as slippers, a towel, a rug, and tools like a hatchet and hacksaw.

Under cross-examination, the defense argued that DNA evidence does not reveal how or when it was deposited, with the witness confirming that DNA cannot tell us how or when it was deposited on an item.

Walshe is charged with first-degree murder, but his defense claims Ana died of natural causes, and that he panicked upon finding her dead in their bed.

Surveillance footage shown to the jury on Tuesday shows Brian Walshe shopping on January 2, 2023, buying rolled carpets and candles using Ana’s TJX value cards.

The trial continues tomorrow with more important testimony on Wednesday, including from Gem Mutlu, a friend of Ana Walshe, who was the last person to see her before she disappeared, other than her husband, Brian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

