Man who was in a relationship with Ana Walshe testifies at Brian Walshe’s murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — In the Brian Walshe murder trial, jurors heard testimony from Ana’s lover, and they saw video of what prosecutors say happened to Ana Walshe after she died.

Prosecutors believe grainy surveillance video reveals the exact moment when Brian Walshe threw away some of his wife Ana’s remains into a dumpster in Abington.

The video, recorded two days after Ana disappeared from their Cohasset home, shows a Volvo XC90, the same make and model as Brian’s, driving into the Claremont Apartment Complex and heading to the dumpster, where a man is seen carrying a trash bag.

Prosecutors believe Brian Walshe, angry over his failing marriage, murdered Ana in their Cohasset home, dismembered her, and threw her body into the area dumpsters.

Washington, DC, realtor William Fastow testified Thursday that he was the other man in Ana’s life.

He said they shared an intimate relationship and talked about their future together.

“We’d had a number of conversations about what a life together might look like, what merging two families would look like,” he testified.

Fastow said, as far as he knew, Ana hid their relationship from her husband.

But on New Year’s Eve 2022, while Ana and Brian hosted a New Year’s Eve dinner party with a mutual friend, Fastow said Ana texted him at midnight, less than two hours before she disappeared.

Walshe’s lawyers contend Ana was not murdered at all, that she died of natural causes in the couple’s bed, and that Brian panicked after he found her lifeless body.

Under cross-examination, Fastow admitted he didn’t know when Ana might come clean with Brian Walshe

“There was never any specific plan or honor to tell Brian about her relationship with you.” Defense attorney Kelli Porges asked.

“Not that I’m aware,” Fastow testified.

William Fastow left the courthouse without speaking to us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

