‘Really weird’: Brian Walshe couldn’t explain chilling Google searches, police interview reveals

DEDHAM, Mass. — Testimony continued Tuesday in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, on New Year’s Day 2023.

Cohasset Police Officer Harrison Schmidt — the first witness — returned to the stand on Day 2 of the high-profile trial. Schmidt testified about the initial investigation before Walshe’s arrest and played interviews where Walshe allegedly lied about Ana leaving for a work emergency in Washington, D.C.

During questioning, police asked Walshe if he had harmed his wife. He said no. But investigators later discovered chilling searches on an iPad belonging to Walshe’s son, including:

“How to dispose of a body”

“How to get blood out of hardwood floors”

“How to dispose of a body in the trash”

“How to stop a body from decomposing”

Court exhibit Court exhibit (Court exhibit)

Those searches were made around 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Walshe claimed he never used that iPad.

“There are dozens of searches from that iPad the morning of the first… and how do you explain that?” Schmidt asked in the audio recording played in court. “I don’t, I have no idea...I don’t use that iPad, so that’s really weird,” Walshe replied.

The second witness of the trial, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino, was called to the stand after Schmidt was dismissed.

Guarino was asked by the prosecution to review digital evidence connected to the case.

During opening statements on Monday, defense attorney Larry Tipton told jurors that Walshe panicked after allegedly finding Ana dead in bed following a New Year’s Eve party, leading him to lie to investigators and hide her remains.

Prosecutors argue Walshe meticulously planned her murder. In addition to the Google searches, they’ve pointed to evidence recovered from a dumpster near Walshe’s mother’s home— including a hatchet, hacksaw, and drugs — all allegedly bearing Ana’s DNA.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Ana’s remains haven’t been found.

