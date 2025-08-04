Michael Proctor, fired Karen Read investigator, fighting to get job back

DEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Proctor, a fired Massachusetts State Police trooper who served as the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, is fighting to get his job back.

Proctor will make a remote court appearance for a status conference on Monday as both sides work out issues ahead of five scheduled civil service hearings later this month.

Colonel Geoffrey Noble accepted the Massachusetts State Police Trial Board’s recommendation to terminate Proctor from his position as a trooper back in March.

The Trial Board found Proctor guilty of two charges, unsatisfactory performance and alcoholic beverages, which were presented over three disciplinary hearings.

Proctor’s firing came months after he came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

0 of 10 Karen Read Michael Proctor Karen Read’s lawyers call first 2 witnesses to testify, say they won’t call Trooper Michael Proctor Michael Proctor Michael Proctor Michael Proctor Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor opens an evidence box to show the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor shows the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Michael Proctor Trooper Michael Proctor (Trooper Michael Proctor) Karen Read Murder Trial: Will Trooper Michael Proctor testify this week? Michael Proctor

Proctor was assigned to investigate the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. He was relieved of his duty without pay this past summer after a mistrial was declared in Read’s murder case and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June. Proctor wasn’t called to testify in the second trial.

Proctor also served as the lead investigator in the case against Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe.

The first hearing regarding Proctor’s push to get reinstated is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Subsequent hearings are slated for Aug. 20, 21, 26, and 27.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group