Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, relieved of duty

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police relieved Trooper Michael Proctor of his duty, following a mistrial in the Karen Read case.

“Upon learning today’s result, the Department took immediate action to relieve Trooper Michael Proctor of duty and formally transfer him out of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective’s Unit,” a statement from State Police Colonel John Mawn read in part, Monday.

Boston 25 has learned that Trooper Proctor’s last day with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office will be July 7th. The reason for this is due to a collective bargaining agreement that requires 5 days of notice for any changes in assignment.

Trooper Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case came under fire for a series of texts he sent regarding Read which were read aloud in court. Trooper Proctor claimed on the stand that these texts were “unprofessional.”

When asked by reporters about his testimony, Mass. Governor Healey said it was “terrible” and that it harmed the integrity of law enforcement.

An internal affairs investigation into Trooper Proctor’s alleged misconduct is ongoing, according to State Police.

Proctor will face a duty status hearing where officials will determine how to proceed with his employment.

Although he is still employed by the department, he can no longer work cases or function as a trooper during this time, according to authorities.

