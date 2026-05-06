Community mourns loss of young boy killed in playground accident

MELROSE, Mass. — A community in mourning as the family of the 9-year-old killed when a tree fell on a playground is honoring his memory.

The family of Zakaria Bel Qaid says they are now navigating an incomprehensible loss.

The 9-year-old was playing in the playground at the Winthrop School in Melrose when a tree from a neighboring property snapped.

“I was like, this is horrible. Why does this have to happen to him?” George Alexis, an 8th grader, said.

Zakaria just celebrated his birthday last week. Those who knew him tell Boston 25 News his light was so bright he made friends wherever he went.

“I think it was like a t-ball practice or something and then I saw him he was a really nice guy and I just wanted to pay my respects to him,” Nico Alexis explained.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but did not survive.

His family says he spent his final moments laughing and playing tag with his little sister and her friend.

The school district calling the incident a tragic accident.

“I mean you think of how it could happen to any of us you picture the family, just going to work, going to school, just a normal day and god forbid something like this, terrible happens,” Bill Colella said when he stopped by the growing memorial outside of the Winthrop School.

His classmates returned to school without Zakaria and were met with grief counselors instead.

Jackie Florentino’s grandsons were friends with Zakaria.

“They had a tough time today my daughter said, I mean they all went to school, but it was very hard and my son in law said it was very somber this morning naturally because we found out that the child had passed,” Florentino said.

In a post on social media, his loved ones wrote , “he was fun and incredibly loving, loyal, determined, confident, silly, stubborn, and the very best mama’s boy.”

Zakaria was also an amazing skiier often winning competitions for his age group.

In a memorial fund for Zakaria, the family is asking for donations to a ski camp in lieu of flowers.

“It’s so sad but it makes us realize that life is so precious,” Cheryl Riley said.

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