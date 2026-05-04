WFXT-TV Boston 25 News announces the departure of longtime news anchor Mark Ockerbloom

BOSTON – (May 15, 2026) Cox Media Group’s (CMG) WFXT-TV Boston 25 News has announced longtime anchor Mark Ockerbloom will be leaving the station.

Ockerbloom has spent the last 22 years of a multi-decade career at Boston 25. Since arriving in 2004, he has been a trusted voice in the community. Known for his professionalism, integrity, and connection with the viewers, Ockerbloom has played a pivotal role in shaping the station’s news coverage.

“As a kid who grew up in Winchester, it was the thrill of a lifetime to get to work in my home market,” said Ockerbloom. “I want to thank all of the talented people I’ve had the privilege of working with day in and day out. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank my many viewers who always trusted me to bring them accurate information.

“40 years in broadcasting is a long time, but now it’s time to turn the page and write a new chapter, including spending more time with my family.”

During his tenure, Ockerbloom has covered some of the region’s biggest stories, from the Boston Marathon bombings to Whitey Bulger’s capture, along with too many Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals, and Stanley Cup playoffs to count.

The 4-time New England Emmy Award winner was also honored with the New England chapter’s Silver Circle Award in 2025 for his contributions to local broadcasting.

“Mark’s dedication to impactful journalism and dedication to the community has set the standard that will continue to inspire us.” Said Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown. “We are grateful for his years of service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

“Working with Mark has been a privilege,” said News Director Scott Isaacs. “He’s a great person and teammate, who brings credibility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to getting the story right every single day.”

Please join us in congratulating Mark on an extraordinary career. His last day on-air will be May 15.

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