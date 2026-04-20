Don’t miss the Poirier Spring Refresh Giveaway, because this Mother’s Day you could win a brand new JennAir dishwasher. Just tune in to into our morning news on weekdays between 7am and 8 am to see the Poirier commercial with the “keyword”. Then use that “keyword” when filling out the entry form below. It’s that simple! You have from now until May 10, 2026 to enter. Good Luck!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26–5/10/26. Open to legal MA or NH res.; 18+. To enter watch Boston 25 for keyword, visit boston25news.com/contests, and submit entry form. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

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