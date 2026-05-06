Boston school’s dining hall temporarily shut down after mice concerns

BOSTON — A pesky problem has shut down a Boston school’s dining hall temporarily after city inspectors recorded multiple violations Tuesday morning.

Wentworth Institute of Technology confirmed to Boston 25 Tuesday afternoon that the dining facility in Beatty Hall on campus was voluntarily closed after the inspection “identified items requiring immediate attention.”

In a statement, the school added:

“We are moving quickly to address every item in the inspection report, including structural repairs, pest management protocol improvements, and enhanced cleaning standards in partnership with our dining provider. We will reopen the dining facility only when we are confident all issues have been fully and properly resolved.

The health and safety of our campus community is our first priority, and we are committed to holding ourselves and our partners to the highest standards."

Boston Inspectional Services shared their report from Tuesday morning’s inspection with Boston 25.

In the six-page document, it outlines multiple violations including multiple mice droppings and nesting areas found around the dining hall and the food.

A link on the report to pictures showed the findings by the city.

The report in part, “The business shall remain closed until all violations have been corrected with all affected areas thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”

Wentworth told Boston 25 the city gave them a passing inspection just last week for the Wit Beatty Cafe.

Students on campus Tuesday, though, said this has been a problem at Beatty Hall for some time.

“You live with them, you eat with them, they become your best friend almost,” said junior Mayaras Hunt.

Another student, Nathan Lin added, “Honestly, I’m happy they got caught and that they’re going to do something about it. If not, they would never.”

Junior Ayla Gomez told Boston 25, “If I see mice at a restaurant, I’m not going to stay. So, that’s exactly how we feel when we go into the cafeteria -- kind of just makes us leave. But, we do pay a lot for it.”

It’s unclear when the dining hall will reopen on campus.

Boston school’s dining hall temporarily shut down after mice concerns

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