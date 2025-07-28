Michael Proctor’s phone data will remain private, new court filing says

DEDHAM, Mass. — Disgraced former Massachusetts State Police Detective Michael Proctor’s phone records will not be made available to the public, according to new court filings on Monday.

Proctor’s texts and emails were initially downloaded for the federal investigation into the Karen Read case.

In the wake of Read’s acquittal, defendants in other cases Proctor worked demanded to see his texts in case their names came up at all.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has agreed to share Proctor’s phone data with specific defense attorneys.

Citing the “harassment” of witnesses and office staff, the DA’s office successfully argued the data should not be made available for public consumption.

