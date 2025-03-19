Mass. State Police terminate Trooper Michael Proctor, former lead investigator in Karen Read case

DEDHAM, Mass. — Disgraced Trooper Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, has been fired from his role within the Massachusetts State Police.

Colonel Geoffrey Noble accepted the Massachusetts State Police Trial Board’s recommendation to terminate Proctor from his position as trooper, the law enforcement agency announced Wednesday morning.

“Our mission to deliver the highest level of police services depends on the public’s trust in our professionalism and integrity. It is incumbent upon me, as well as every member of this Department, to hold one another accountable when any member compromises our mission by failing to uphold our values,” Noble said in a statement.

The Trial Board found Proctor guilty of two charges, unsatisfactory performance and alcoholic beverages, which were presented over three disciplinary hearings.

In a specification of the guilty findings, the Trial Board found that Proctor “did fail to conform to the work standards established for the member’s rank, title, or position, and/or did fail to take appropriate action on the occasion of a crime, disorder, or other condition deserving state police attention” between Jan. 29, 2022, and Aug. 17, 2022.

The Trial Board also stated that Proctor “consumed alcoholic beverages while eating dinner on duty and then proceeded to operate his department-issued cruiser” on July 19, 2022.

Noble added, “As Superintendent, my role demands that I do what is in the best interest of the Department. My decision to terminate Mr. Proctor follows a thorough, fair, and impartial process. I have weighed the nature of the offenses, their impact on our investigative integrity, and the importance of safeguarding the reputations of our dedicated women and men in the State Police. This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding our values, enhancing public trust, and ensuring the highest standards of service and accountability.”

Michael Proctor Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor opens an evidence box to show the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read.

Proctor was assigned to investigate the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. He was relieved of his duty without pay this past summer after a mistrial was declared in Read’s murder case and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words, he talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

In a statement issued in response to news of his firing, Proctor’s family expressed disappointment with Noble’s decision.

“We are truly disappointed with the trial board’s decision as it lacks precedent, and unfairly exploits and scapegoats one of their own, a trooper with a 12-year unblemished record. Despite the Massachusetts State Police’s dubious and relentless efforts to find more inculpatory evidence against Michael Proctor on his phones, computers, and cruiser data, the messages on his personal phone – referring to the person who killed a fellow beloved Boston Police Officer - are all that they found. The messages prove one thing, and that Michael is human - not corrupt, not incompetent in his role as a homicide detective, and certainly not unfit to continue to be a Massachusetts State Trooper,” the family statement read.

The family’s statement continued, “Proctor and his detectives led a meticulous and thorough investigation of integrity, and despite today’s wrongful termination, and great harm and defamation this case has inflicted on him and his family, Proctor still believes justice will be served. He is grateful for the unrelenting support of the union and the men and women of the Massachusetts State Police. His heart is always with the family of Officer John O’Keefe who continue to endure a prolonged and unimaginable nightmare.”

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Proctor also served as the lead investigator in the case against Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe.

Read’s second trial is scheduled to get underway with jury selection on April 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

