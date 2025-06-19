Michael Proctor sits down with ABC 20/20 to discuss Karen Read case, fallout

Embattled former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor sat down with ABC’s Matt Gutman for an exclusive interview with 20/20 to discuss the Karen Read case.

The special aired from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., covering a wide range of aspects about both the case, Read’s first trial, and the subsequent fallout.

Read was accused of striking John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside Albert’s home in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

At the center of that conspiracy, Read’s lawyers pointed to MSP lead investigator Michael Proctor, who was eventually fired from his role with the State Police.

Proctor addressed what he found in his investigation, his relationships, or lack thereof, with the people involved in the case, and the crude text messages about Karen Read.

Proctor was adamant there was no conspiracy against Read and that a vocal minority is pushing that narrative.

"Not in this case...didn’t happen here," Proctor said.

In fact, he claimed the evidence he gathered pointed to her guilt.

As for his alleged relationships with the Albert’s, McCabe’s, and other people who were inside the house on Fairview Road the night O’Keefe died, Proctor clarified he didn’t really know any of them and his supervisors had no problems with him leading an unbiased investigation.

"I heard of Brian Albert,“ Proctor said, ”but I never met him ‘til I interviewed him."

He said he knew Julie and Chris Albert through his sister, calling it “a distant relationship.”

Recusing himself Proctor said, "Wasn’t a concern of mine, wasn’t a concern of DA Michael Morrissey..."

In Read’s first trial, her lawyers introduced a series of crude text messages Proctor shared in a personal group chat with friends, as well as State Police supervisors.

Proctor addressed those to Gutman, saying he regrets them and wishes he handled it differently.

“I see someone whose caught up in the moment of investigating a fellow police officer and saying inappropriate things,” Proctor said.

He says he can understand why people, after just seeing his explicit texts, could view him as sexist or misogynistic.

Gutman pushed Proctor on his texts about wanting Karen Read to kill herself.

“It’s a figure of speech,” Proctor replied. “It was said in jest.”

Proctor also talked about his firing, and how it was very emotional for him, especially when his union rep had to pick up his police uniforms from his home.

Despite the backlash from Read supporters, Proctor said he worked the case as he would any other. He remained adamant that there was no conspiracy against Read.

“Not one person [has come forward and] said ‘I’m not going down for this, here’s what really happened.’”

Proctor’s full interview can be found on ABC and Hulu+.

