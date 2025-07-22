Michael Proctor criticized by defense attorney after skipping court hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Proctor, the disgraced lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, came under fire on Monday after he failed to show up for another case he was asked to attend.

Proctor, who was fired from his role with the Massachusetts State Police in March, had been subpoenaed to appear in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for a hearing on other cases involving him.

Defense attorneys for defendants linked to cases Proctor worked on have asked a judge to stop the destruction of cellphone records.

The request comes after Proctor was fired over a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

Karen Read Michael Proctor

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Several attorneys said last week that they were told Proctor’s cellphone records would be destroyed. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said it was holding on to the records.

The attorneys, including Rosemary Scapicchio, want charges against their clients thrown out due to “alleged bias” by Proctor.

Scapicchio blasted Proctor over his no-show in court.

“Apparently, he thinks he’s above the law,” Scapicchio told reporters after the hearing. “He was served in hand. He was told to be here this morning.

Scapicchio said she later learned from Proctor’s attorney that he was out of town on a vacation that he planned in 2024.

Rosemary Scapicchio

“The way that you handle things like that is you appear before the court before you’re supposed to appear on the day, and you ask for some sort of modification,” Scapicchio said. “That didn’t happen in this case. He just didn’t show up.”

Proctor’s attorney was present in court, arguing that his client was fired for non-satisfactory performance, not for bias.

The Massachusetts State Police Trial Board found Proctor guilty of two charges, unsatisfactory performance and alcoholic beverages, which were presented over three disciplinary hearings.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe in June.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group