25 Investigates: Karen Read’s legal team subpoenas state police, DA’s office for records

In the wake of her high-profile acquittal, Karen Read’s civil legal team has sent subpoenas to several government agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, 25 Investigates has learned. The legal demands seek a wide range of materials related to her criminal prosecution and others.

The subpoenas, filed by Read’s civil lawyers, request records concerning witnesses who testified in her criminal trial, fired Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, and materials related to the federal investigation of John O’Keefe’s death, a source with knowledge said.

Read’s team is also seeking communication between the DA’s office and federal authorities about the Sandra Birchmore case.

Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton Police Officer, was federally indicted for the murder of Birchmore, 23, in August 2024. The DA’s office and the State Medical Examiner had previously determined her death was a suicide.

A jury found Read not guilty of murder and manslaughter while drunk in the death of John O’Keefe, but a jury convicted her of drunk driving in late June. She still faces a wrongful death lawsuit from O’Keefe’s family in Plymouth Superior Court.

A request for comment sent to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office regarding this new development was not immediately answered..

