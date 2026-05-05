6 buildings catch fire in Lowell, 2 firefighters transported to the hospital

LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a total of six building fires on Tuesday afternoon. Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said the wind carrying embers from the first home that caught fire, caused houses on adjacent streets to go up in flames.

Around 2:51 p.m. crews received a report for a fire on Bridge Street.

Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said because the wind was blowing up Bridge Street, it carried fire and embers to two adjacent streets, Wachusett and May Street.

Two firefighters were transported for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

“It was a very bad, dry day with the wind moving up the hill, and the flame and embers that come off that building to that particular point to the roof and upper areas start to break down. They start flying and traveling along the wind, making contact with the other roofs,” said Charron.

Apparatus that first arrived had to start splitting up going to different streets.

Charron said at least 25 residents are displaced at this time.

Lowell Police have asked drivers to avoid the area due to multiple road closures from the Bridge Street area from 6th Street all the way down to Willard Street.

In a post on Facebook, Lowell Public Schools said that due to the fire in Bridge Street, there would be temporary changes to transportation.

Lowell’s Senior Center said they are open and available for anyone affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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