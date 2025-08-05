Fired Karen Read investigator Michael Proctor appears in court for different murder case

DEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Proctor, the fired Massachusetts State Police trooper who worked as the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, returned to court on Tuesday in connection with a separate murder investigation.

Proctor, who was terminated from his role with the state police earlier this year, appeared in court to take the stand in a 2021 Milton-based murder case where he was also the lead investigator.

Video obtained by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Proctor walking into Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court alongside his attorney.

Lawyers for Myles King, who is on trial for allegedly gunning down Marquis Simmons, are scrutinizing Proctor’s conduct during the investigation.

Proctor’s firing was due to disparaging text messages he sent about Read, which were revealed during her first trial. He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words.

He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Proctor was assigned to investigate the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. He was relieved of his duty without pay this past summer after a mistrial was declared in Read’s murder case and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June after a second trial. Proctor wasn’t called to testify in the second trial.

Proctor is currently seeking to regain his job through the Commonwealth’s Civil Service Commission. His pre-hearing appearance with the commission took place on Monday, although recording was not permitted.

His lawyers argued in court that his dismissal from the state police lacked “just cause” and claimed he was disciplined more harshly than other officers.

The Massachusetts State Police Trial Board determined that Proctor’s texts and actions contributed to an image of bias, which led to his termination. His first hearing with the commission is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Subsequent hearings are slated for Aug. 20, 21, 26, and 27.

