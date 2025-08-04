Michael Proctor’s bid to get job back two-pronged

DEDHAM, Mass. — A hearing Monday provided a glimpse of how former Massachusetts State Police detective Michael Proctor plans to appeal his termination.

Proctor’s lawyer, Daniel J. Moynihan, indicated Proctor’s firing lacked “just cause” and that he has been treated unfairly compared to other troopers. The arguments were discussed before the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission.

Proctor, who was fired by the State Police in March, appeared via video before the independent commission, which is tasked with ensuring fair public employment decisions. While Proctor did not speak at the hearing, his legal team outlined the two-pronged strategy to get him reinstated.

The first argument his lawyers plan to pursue is that the State Police lacked a legitimate reason to terminate Proctor. The second is that Proctor’s punishment was disproportionate and that he was treated differently than other troopers who have faced disciplinary action.

Among the items Moynihan has requested from State Police is, “269 disciplinary files.” Moynihan said he’s received 5 files so far.

Karen Read trial Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor shows the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool))

Proctor was the lead investigator in the Karen Read case. His firing came weeks before Read’s re-trial where she was found not guilty of 2nd degree murder for the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

A State Police panel concluded that Proctor’s crude text messages about Read and other actions created an appearance of bias, damaging the agency’s public image.

At the beginning of the hearing, Civil Service Commission Chair Christopher C. Bowman said recording or transcribing the hearing was prohibited. One of Proctor’s lawyers also inquired about the possibility of closing future aspects of the case to the public.

Proctor is expected to appear again before the Civil Service Commission later this month as the case continues.

