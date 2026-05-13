Boston World Cup organizers reveal strict fan rules, parking costs, major changes at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With just one month to go until Boston hosts matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026, local organizers are sharing new details about what fans and residents can expect at Gillette Stadium.

The Boston Host Committee, alongside Kraft Sports & Entertainment and Meet Boston representatives, held a press conference outlining logistics for the seven matches set to begin on June 13.

Officials pushed back against what they called misinformation about parking availability, emphasizing that there will be ample space for fans who plan to drive.

Organizers say about 5,000 parking spots at Gillette Stadium are currently managed and sold by FIFA, with the potential to add thousands more. In addition, more than 5,000 spaces will be available through independent satellite lots along Route 1.

Parking at the stadium is expected to cost about $175 per spot, though officials noted rates for private lots may vary. Tailgating will be allowed — but only for fans with valid match tickets.

“If you don’t have a ticket, don’t come to Gillette,” one organizer emphasized, noting that non-ticketed fans will not be allowed into parking areas.

Officials also expect a large portion of attendees — roughly 70% — to come from outside the region, meaning many will rely on public transportation, such as buses and trains, rather than driving.

Once at the stadium, fans can expect heightened security, with tickets checked multiple times before entry: once at parking, a second at security, and a third upon stadium entry. All tickets will be digital.

Organizers say all the matches are on track to sell out, with every seat expected to be filled.

Patriot Place shops, restaurants, and offices will remain open throughout the tournament, and concession pricing inside the stadium is expected to be in line with typical Patriots games and major concerts.

Fans should also be aware of some construction and closures. The Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium will be closed to the public starting Thursday as part of ongoing renovations and is expected to remain closed through mid‑July.

Signs at the stadium have already started to be covered, with new signage already hung up. The full FIFA transition to “Boston Stadium” is expected to be completed by Thursday.

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As for watch parties, officials say approvals are still being worked out between FIFA and broadcast partners, with more details expected by the end of the week.

Foxborough’s police chief addressed safety concerns, saying there are no plans for federal immigration enforcement to operate in or around the stadium during matches.

Officials also cautioned visitors against walking or biking along Route 1 to reach the stadium, describing it as unsafe.

Organizers added that hotel bookings are performing better than expected and said they anticipate the World Cup events will end without financial burden on local communities.

The countdown to kickoff continues as preparations intensify across the region.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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