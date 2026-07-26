Five people hospitalized following serious two-vehicle crash in Concord

CONCORD — Five people were taken to the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle car accident occurred in Concord Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 PM, when members of the Concord Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to the area of Walden Street at Bristers Hill Road to respond to a crash.

Five people injured following serious two-vehicle crash in Concord

Once there, first responders found two vehicles involved with significant damage, alongside five people suffering from injuries.

“Firefighters and police triaged the injured on scene,” first responders wrote. “Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, two were transported by Boston MedFlight to regional trauma centers, and one was transported by ambulance to a regional trauma center.”

Five people injured following serious two-vehicle crash in Concord

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group