New signs hung up, covered at Gillette Stadium ahead of World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — We are nearly 30 days away from the 2026 World Cup, and Gillette Stadium is getting ready with new signs that have been covered up

All around Gillette, the stadium has had signs covered in white cloth, likely hiding the new “Boston Stadium” logo, which Gillette will be temporarily renamed.

Some noticeable changes in Foxboro



The Gillette signs are covered up. This will be known as ‘Boston Stadium’ during the #WorldCup



Thousands of seats are also being replaced before the first game here on June 13th between Haiti and Scotland @boston25 @ButchStearns pic.twitter.com/wOj29tTaRR — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) May 9, 2026

Thousands of seats are also being replaced before the first game between Haiti and Scotland.

The state is currently preparing for the influx of people and visitors for the games. South Station is offering round-trip tickets and trips.

Foxborough is set to host 7 matches, including five group stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal. The full list below:

Match 5 – Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 21:00 ET, HAI v. SCO (Group C)

Match 18 – Tuesday, 16 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, IRQ v. NOR (Group I)

Match 30 – Friday, 19 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, SCO v. MAR (Group C)

Match 25 – Tuesday, 23 June 2026 at 16:00 ET, ENG v. GHA (Group L)

Match 61 – Friday, 26 June 2026 at 15:00 ET, NOR v. FRA (Group I)

Match 74 – Monday, 29 June 2026 at 16:30 ET, Round of 32

Match 97 – Thursday, 9 July 2026 at 16:00 ET, Quarter-Final

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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