FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams will play at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The groups are set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and now its time to learn where and who will play.

Gillette Stadium, which will temporarily be called “Boston Stadium,” will host seven matches of the 2026 World Cup.

The following games are set to be played at Gillette:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

The teams that will play at the remaining two Boston dates on June 29th and July 9th will be determined during the 2026 games.

The draw ceremony on Friday included U.S. President Donald Trump receiving a peace prize awarded by FIFA, and balls with team names plucked by famous North American athletes Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky.

Winners and second-place nations from the 12 groups advance to the new round of 32 along with the top eight third-place teams.

All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S., culminating in the July 19 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are all the groups:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Play-off Group D

Group B: Canada, Winner of Play-off Group A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland,

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Play-off Group C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote D’Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Play-off Group B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran. New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Play-Off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal. Winner play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will last 39 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

