Officials reveal new details for FIFA World Cup Fan Festival on Boston City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — Plans are moving forward for Boston’s official FIFA Fan Festival during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with organizers announcing that City Hall Plaza will serve as the city’s main fan hub during the tournament.

The Boston Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, known as Boston 26, unveiled details Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall Plaza attended by Mayor Michelle Wu, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Meet Boston President and CEO Martha Sheridan, and other city and state leaders.

Organizers said the FIFA Fan Festival Boston will run for 16 days, from June 12 through June 27, 2026, during the tournament’s group stage. The free, public event will operate daily, featuring live broadcasts of two to three matches per day, with schedules aligned to match times. Advance registration will be required.

Officials described the festival as a central gathering place for fans, designed to showcase the region’s culture and creativity. In addition to live match viewing, the festival will include appearances by FIFA legends and the official 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots, along with a Cultural Showcase highlighting local artists, musicians, and performers. More details on that programming are expected to be released later.

Gov. Maura Healey said the fan festival will give residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the World Cup together in a communal setting, while spotlighting local businesses, vendors, and talent throughout the event.

“The World Cup brings diverse communities together to celebrate a universally loved sport, and here in Massachusetts, we want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup the way it’s meant to be watched – together, in their communities, surrounded by people. That’s why we’re excited to announce the details for Boston’s FIFA Fan Festival. For 16 days, City Hall Plaza will be Boston’s hub for FIFA World Cup celebrations, bringing together local businesses, local talent, and local vendors to cheer on our favorite teams. We’re grateful for the partnership of the City and Boston 26 to ensure we have a safe and exciting FIFA World Cup and FIFA Fan Festival, and we look forward to continuing to work with other communities across the state to host their own watch parties and celebrations,” said Governor Healey.

Mayor Wu said City Hall Plaza will serve as the heart of World Cup celebrations in Boston, creating opportunities for residents, visitors, and businesses to take part in what she called a historic summer for the city.

“As we prepare to welcome fans from around the world to the City of Champions, we are thrilled to bring the excitement and energy of the FIFA World Cup to City Hall Plaza,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This summer will bring unparalleled opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors to take part in celebrations across the City. In partnership with Boston 26, we’re building an unforgettable experience that reflects the spirit of our City and the passion of fans worldwide. We look forward to sharing this historic summer with neighbors and visitors alike.”

Organizers emphasized that planning is being done in coordination with the City of Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, transportation agencies and public safety partners, including the Boston Police Department, to ensure the festival is safe, accessible and well managed.

The event will be supported operationally by DMSE Sports, an event management company that will assist with planning and on-site operations.

Lt. Gov. Driscoll called the festival a major focal point for Boston’s World Cup celebrations, while Sheridan said the centrally located plaza is expected to be a significant destination for visitors and tourism during the tournament.

Boston 26 President Mike Loynd said the fan festival is intended to reflect Boston’s energy and diversity, with free entry, daily match viewing, and a strong emphasis on local participation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Boston is scheduled to host seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, including five group stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal.

Match 5 – Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 21:00 ET, HAI v. SCO (Group C)

Match 18 – Tuesday, 16 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, IRQ v. NOR (Group I)

Match 30 – Friday, 19 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, SCO v. MAR (Group C)

Match 25 – Tuesday, 23 June 2026 at 16:00 ET, ENG v. GHA (Group L)

Match 61 – Friday, 26 June 2026 at 15:00 ET, NOR v. FRA (Group I)

Match 74 – Monday, 29 June 2026 at 16:30 ET, Round of 32

Match 97 – Thursday, 9 July 2026 at 16:00 ET, Quarter-Final

Gov. Healey and Mayor Wu both serve on the Boston 26 Honorary Board, which includes public and private sector leaders supporting World Cup planning and operations in the region.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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