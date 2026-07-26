ALTON, NH — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a boat fire damaged a floating restaurant and bar on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Fire crews responded to Alton to investigate the fire.

Officials identified the vessel as a floating restaurant and bar operating on the lake. Dramatic video from the incident shows fire crews battling flames from fire boats. The boat is called ‘The Dive.’

Officials investigating after fire damages floating restaurant on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH (Routine chaos and reviews)

The fire has since been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released information about what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

The owners of ‘The Dive’ say they are “devasted by this loss,” after the boat was destroyed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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