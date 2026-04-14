Cashing in on the World Cup: How Bostonians can score $100+ by hosting on Turo

With the World Cup fast approaching, locals are figuring out how they can cash in on the economic boom, including renting out their cars.

One of the ways to do so is on the Turo app; think of it as Airbnb, but for cars.

People list their personal vehicles on the Turo app, and renters can book anything from luxury wheels to a budget ride.

For All-Start host Marcus Beal, big events like the World Cup Could mean big money, with increased demand from visitors flooding into Boston.

“I started with one car just to see if I liked it and then I was like ‘I could get used to this.,” Beal said.

Beal started renting with Turo three years ago and has since added more cars to his fleet with a total of three, with plans to add a fourth in time for the World Cup.

“As soon as I heard the World Cup was coming to Boston, I was like ‘Oh! They have got to come through me to get to Foxborough’ so yes, it’s going to be up this summer!” Marcus said.

After working more than 20-years as a Boston firefighter, Marcus said becoming a Turo host was a great option as he continues to expand his fleet, make it a full-time gig, and serve the community.

“20-plus years as a Boston firefighter, you end up identifying yourself with the job so when I came upon this calamity when I had to stop because of my injury, I still wanted a sense of serving the community,” Beal said.

With a client behind the wheel, some might wonder what happens if something goes wrong?

Head of Turo US, Tim Rossanis said it’s important that they have people’s backs, which is why every trip includes a protection plan with coverage options for both the driver and host.

Renters can choose different levels of insurance when they book, while hosts are also covered against damage, depending on the plan they select.

Rossanis said Boston area cars are already getting snatched up for the World Cup so it’s important to act fast!

“Last year in June and July, we actually saw that earnings on a monthly basis were about $2,000 and that was without the World Cup so if you have a spare car and you want to turn it into a small business, you can earn thousands of dollars by putting it on Turo,” Rossanis said.

As Boston gears up for the global stage, platforms like Turo are offering another way for visitors to get around, and for locals to cash in with a new $100 incentive for people who become a host now until the World Cup.

“We haven’t really announced this publicly yet, but I’m happy to share we are providing an incentive for Boston hosts. So, every additional car, once it receives its first trip, we’ll provide an extra $100 for new hosts and up to $1300 for existing hosts depending on how many cars they add so it’s a really great time to become a host on Turo in the Boston market,” Rossanis said.

Though, if you’re going to drive in Boston, Beal says there are some things to keep in mind!

“Boston drivers lean on their horns, don’t take it personally,” Beal said. “Use your horn too. They beep at you, beep at them back! It’s the Boston way.”

With millions expected to visit, the question isn’t just where people will stay, but what they’ll drive.

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