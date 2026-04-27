Tailgating will be allowed for upcoming FIFA World Cup games at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a change of course, Boston’s hosting committee for the World Cup 2026 now says tailgating will be allowed during this summer’s matches in Foxborough.

FIFA had previously said that tailgating will not be allowed before matches held at Boston Stadium, Gillette Stadium’s temporary title during the World Cup.

Boston 26 blamed the change on a misunderstanding, telling Boston 25 that, after recent conversations with FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body will now let fans pack parking lots along Route 1 and around the stadium.

“Based on prior information that FIFA communicated to Boston Soccer 2026, it was both our understanding and the host venue’s understanding that ‘no tailgating’ was a tournament-wide FIFA rule, and we included that information in our forward-facing messaging accordingly. In light of FIFA’s recent comments, we sought clarification from FIFA in order to provide the best fan experience possible. We are pleased to share that tailgating will be permitted at Boston Stadium, like any other event hosted at the stadium, as there are no venue restrictions or local public safety restrictions in place that would prohibit it. Additional fan information will be shared ahead of the start of the tournament,” a Boston 2026 spokesperson said.

The “Match Day Checklist” on the Boston Stadium World Cup website specified that tailgating, namely eating and drinking around parked cars, would not be permitted. As of Monday afternoon, this section is still up on the website.

Earlier this month, Boston 25 spoke to many fans who expressed concern about the tailgating rule.

“No tailgating, that’s ridiculous! That’s the whole point of, you know, sports, to enjoy, to tailgate before the game and turn up a little,” Tobi Olaofe said to Boston 25 News.

FIFA is offering a Stadium Fan Experience before and after the matches, but that is for ticket holders only. Otherwise, fans should be ready to go straight through security and into the match.

More than five million tickets have already been sold for the expanded tournament, which will feature 48 teams competing over 39 days in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA said attendance is projected to exceed the 3.5 million‑fan record set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Boston is scheduled to host seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, including five group stage games, a Round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal.

Match 5 – Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 21:00 ET, HAI v. SCO (Group C)

Match 18 – Tuesday, 16 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, IRQ v. NOR (Group I)

Match 30 – Friday, 19 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, SCO v. MAR (Group C)

Match 25 – Tuesday, 23 June 2026 at 16:00 ET, ENG v. GHA (Group L)

Match 61 – Friday, 26 June 2026 at 15:00 ET, NOR v. FRA (Group I)

Match 74 – Monday, 29 June 2026 at 16:30 ET, Round of 32

Match 97 – Thursday, 9 July 2026 at 16:00 ET, Quarter-Final

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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