MBTA defends $80 World Cup train tickets amid South Station prep concerns

BOSTON — With the World Cup just over a month away, Boston is gearing up. Though the sights at South Station might make you wonder just how prepared our public transit system really is.

Covers still remain on some fare gates, and World Cup signage is minimal at best. Though, according to MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, the fare gates won’t be needed for the World Cup, and signage is going up soon.

“What you’ll see at South Station, that’s already starting to go in, is very uniform types of things that no matter what country you’re coming from, it makes it a lot easier,” Eng said.

Though the biggest shock to many has been the price of a ticket, the agency announced last month that a round-trip ticket from South Station to Foxborough would cost $80, which is a 400% mark up to what it normally is. Though Eng argues it’s a fair price and necessary for all the other services and security measures they’ll need to put in place.

“There’s a lot of effort and planning that has to go into that. Not only the planning but day of, prepositioning people, equipment, safety, and security components. All of that’s tied to it. We do believe that’s a very fair price because it’s not just to and from the stadium, but it really is giving them flexibility about where they can stay,” Eng said.

Still, some riders aren’t seeing it that way.

“That’s outrageous. I would never pay $80 for a ticket to Foxborough,” Chase McDuffee said.

“Having to pay 80 bucks, just for one game too,” Jaden O’Donnell said. “Sounds like an Amtrak ticket.”

Though others, like Matt Ceurvels, think it makes sense.

“Taking the train is a direct route versus trying to drive down there with all the traffic, it can get very crowded,” Ceurvels said.

For some, it’s a convenience worth paying for, while for others, it’s a price that may keep them off the train.

Boston Stadium train tickets to the first five World Cup matches are available now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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