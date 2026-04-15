Patriot Place restaurants weigh mandatory tips for World Cup match days

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Establishments within Patriot Place are considering adding a mandatory tip on bills for match days.

Those who work in restaurants located within Patriot Place in Foxborough say there’s a debate on the table whether or not to add a mandatory tip to the bill on World Cup match days.

One host told Boston 25 News that the friendly match served as a trial run for this kind of event.

“It was like a lot of the servers weren’t getting tipped, which is understandable because they don’t understand how tipping culture works here. They think that it’s included in the bill because it is in a lot of places outside of the US, but not here,” Sebastian Zerpa explained.

He says several establishments are now considering including a 20% tip on match days.

The Louzans just got back from Italy, and know tipping isn’t a common custom overseas.

“They don’t really expect anything over there, but we tip the way we tip here, and they seem to love it!” Terry Louzan explained.

“I don’t know if they are going to freak out when they come here or not,” Bill Louzan said about the international fans.

Anyone who has ever worked in the service industry stateside will tell you that tips are greatly appreciated.

“I used to be a waitress, and I think sometimes people just don’t leave a decent tip,” Lisa Welch reflected.

Some are feeling like this is another money grab, and people are paying enough as it is between the cost of tickets, parking and transportation.

“But hey, it’s greed, you know how it is. It’s all about the money,” Terry Louzan said.

Others say this is only fair to the serving staff.

“Sometimes, what we call in the weeds, it is very difficult to feel rewarded in the end.”

Chelsey Hernandez, who currently works in the service industry, explained.

“It’s tough work! It’s very tough, especially when there is something big going on, so you should absolutely get a tip,” Welch added.

Restaurant managers around Patriot Place say they know about the proposal but haven’t made a definite decision yet.

Explaining its normal practice for the tip to be included for parties of more than 6 people.

As long as customers are made aware of the extra charge, most people seem to be ok with the idea.

“As long as it is posted, and the consumer is told about it beforehand, then I think that’s completely fair,” Hernandez said.

“...but if they just include it without telling people, I don’t think that’s right,” Welch explained.

Other area restaurants, outside of Patriot Place, say they have heard of the mandatory match day tip debate but have not discussed it at length yet.

A spokesperson for Patriot Place tells Boston 25 News that the decision to include a mandatory tip on match days is up to each individual establishment, and this is not a proposal coming from Patriot Place or FIFA.

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