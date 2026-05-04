MassDOT urges commuters to avoid driving during World Cup as matches expected to jam roads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation on Monday launched a statewide “Kick the Drive” campaign aimed at reducing traffic and keeping people moving safely on area roads during the seven FIFA World Cup matches being held in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this summer.

The campaign encourages residents, commuters, and visitors to plan ahead, avoid driving when possible, and use public transportation on match days, when major traffic increases are expected.

“We’re excited to welcome the world to Massachusetts for the World Cup, and we want to make sure everyone can get where they need to go safely and reliably,” Governor Maura Healey said. “These matches will bring energy and opportunity to our region, but they will also impact travel.”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll called the effort a statewide push to reduce congestion by adjusting schedules and choosing public transportation.

All seven matches will be played at Gillette Stadium, referred to as “Boston Stadium” during the tournament, with several games scheduled during peak afternoon and evening commute times. MassDOT is urging commuters to consider working from home, adjusting travel times, or taking public transportation. Match ticketholders are strongly encouraged to avoid driving to the stadium when possible.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate up to 14 trains per match to and from the stadium, offering what officials say will be a reliable alternative to driving. Fans can also use the official Stadium Express bus service, which will provide direct transportation to and from the venue. Ticket information is available through the MBTA.

The “Kick the Drive” campaign will appear across digital platforms, social media, billboards, highway message boards, transit hubs, and community locations. MassDOT is also working with municipalities, employers, and regional partners to encourage flexible work schedules, remote work options, and increased use of public transit on match days.

Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the goal is to limit unnecessary vehicle use, ensure safety, and ease congestion.

Officials note the seven matches — including group stage games and a quarterfinal — will take place between June 13 and July 9, 2026. Residents and visitors are urged to review match schedules and plan accordingly.

Drivers who must travel are advised to check Mass511 and the MBTA apps for real‑time traffic and service updates.

MassDOT and the MBTA say they have made significant investments to support World Cup travel, including station upgrades, increased service capacity, and coordination with regional partners. Regular Commuter Rail riders can also take advantage of summer fare promotions, including discounted monthly passes, expanded weekend travel, and Free Summer Fridays.

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