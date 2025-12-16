New clues emerge as manhunt continues for person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The search continues for a person police say is a ‘significant person of interest’ in the deadly shooting at Brown University.

Investigators have released new surveillance footage showing the individual’s movements before the attack. While the person’s face is not visible, authorities hope someone will recognize details from the video.

The masked figure can be seen walking near Hope, Benevolent, and Manning Streets—just two hours before gunfire erupted inside the university’s engineering building on Saturday afternoon.

Providence Police release new video of suspect in Brown University mass shooting

New photos show the person of interest, described as a 5′8″ stocky man, walking down the street in a knit hat.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday, December 6th, around 4 p.m., when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

The attack triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Students Muhammadaziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook were killed in the shooting. Nine other individuals were injured.

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha called the man their primary person of interest. While investigators cannot release all the evidence they have, Neronha emphasized the importance of public assistance.

“Investigations like this… it takes time to build the kind of evidence picture you need to identify somebody and get them into custody,“ Neronha said in a Monday night presser. ”That’s what’s happening now. But I’m confident we’re going to get there.”

On Sunday, December 7, authorities announced that they would be releasing the person of interest they had taken into custody on Sunday morning, after an investigation had led law enforcement authorities in a “different direction.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

