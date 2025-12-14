‘Everyone reeling’: Campus community describes shock, terror after mass shooting at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A reunification center set up on Hope Street in Providence remains open on Sunday as students, families, and staff continue to process the aftermath of a terrifying campus shooting at Brown University.

Police say the gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building during a final exam review session. Students described a chaotic scene as they received shelter-in-place alerts while local police, FBI agents, and SWAT teams swept through campus buildings. The video shows students being evacuated by heavily armed officers.

One witness driving through campus recalled the shocking moment:

“Cop cars after cop cars, and I was confused about what happened, so I got out of the car… And I saw a person on the ground. It really shocked me. They were getting CPR and stuff.”

University response

During a press conference Sunday morning, President Christina Paxson addressed the community’s grief and the long road ahead.

“Everybody is reeling, and we have a lot of recovery ahead of us. My main goal in the coming days, weeks, and months is to bring people back together and help them feel safe and secure on campus,” Paxson said.

She added that the university has mobilized all available resources, including student services and religious life, to support those affected.

Officials say they have been in contact with students and families throughout the crisis. The president called the situation “devastating” but expressed confidence that the campus community will recover.

Remainder of semester canceled

Brown Provost Francis J. Doyle III also announced the cancellation of all academic activity for the semester in the wake of Saturday’s tragedy.

“Given the deeply tragic events that took place on our campus yesterday, all remaining undergraduate, graduate, and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled,” Doyle said.

