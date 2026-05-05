Stefon Diggs assault trial Day 2 (live video): Prosecution rests after accuser’s testimony

DEDHAM, Mass. — The personal chef who accused former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs of assault and attempted strangulation returned to the witness stand Tuesday before the prosecution rested its case on the second day of trial in Dedham District Court.

Jamila Adams, Diggs’ former personal chef, was the first witness called by prosecutors on Monday. She remained under cross-examination by the defense on Tuesday morning, which continued challenging her credibility and version of events.

The defense called its first witnesses to the stand after Adams was dismissed.

Diggs is accused of assaulting and attempting to strangle Adams inside his Dedham home in December. He has pleaded not guilty.

On the first day of testimony, Diggs walked quickly into court without speaking to reporters.

‘He began to choke me’: Accuser testifies in trial of former Patriots star Stefon Diggs

Under questioning from prosecutors, Adams became emotional as she described the alleged assault, saying Diggs began choking her. She testified that the incident at his Dedham home on Dec. 2, 2025, followed a heated exchange of text messages between the two over payments she said she was owed.

Defense attorneys have pushed back on Adams’ account, arguing the assault never happened. They pointed out that Adams did not take photos of any alleged bruising or marks and failed to disclose to police that she and Diggs were involved in what they described as an intimate relationship.

The defense also noted Adams was upset about being excluded from a trip to Miami and suggested that anger may have played a role in her allegations.

0 of 17 Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Stefon Diggs' former personal chef, Jamila Adams, is questioned by Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue in Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday May 4, 2026. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Stefon Diggs' former personal chef Jamila Adams is sworn in before giving testimony in Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday May 4, 2026. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) ‘He began to choke me’: Accuser testifies in trial of former Patriots star Stefon Diggs Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Stefon Diggs' assault trial begins Stefon Diggs' assault trial begins Stefon Diggs Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Judge Jeanmarie Carroll questions potential jurors as the assault trial of Stefon Diggs begins in Dedham, Mass., Monday May 4, 2026. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Patriots Diggs Strangulation Charge Football Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Stefon Diggs

Boston attorney Elyse Hershon, a legal analyst, said the defense aggressively highlighted inconsistencies in Adams’ testimony.

“We have to look at why she would lie about this, and the defense is bringing out information,” Hershon said. “She deleted text messages before she went to the police and showed an angry exchange between her and Diggs. That doesn’t look good. So something that doesn’t look good is something the defense will use in their closing — to really say you can’t believe her, you can’t trust her, she lied, she just wanted money.”

The trial is expected to last another one to two days. Adams is scheduled to resume testimony first thing Tuesday morning as cross-examination continues.

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