‘Kind heart’: Student group identifies one of victims killed in Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI — Investigators have not yet identified the victims of Saturday’s deadly Brown University shooting, but one student organization says one of its members was among those killed.

The College Republicans of America confirmed that Ella Cook, vice president of the group’s Brown University chapter, lost her life in the attack.

The organization described Cook as “bold, brave, and kind ”in her service to classmates and the community.

Cook, originally from Alabama, was remembered at her home church in Birmingham during Sunday’s service.

“Those of you who knew her, those of you who know her, she was an incredible, grounded, faithful bright light… not only here growing up here at the Advent in the myriad ways in which she served faithfully and the ways in which she encouraged and lifted up those around her.”

Official Statement on the loss of Brown University College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook. pic.twitter.com/IJoQsvyOsI — College Republicans of America (@uscollegegop) December 15, 2025

He went on to ask the congregation to pray for Cook’s family in the days and years ahead.

Authorities said two people were killed and nine others injured when gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon during final exams.

The attack triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

On Sunday night, authorities announced that they would be releasing the person of interest they had taken into custody on Sunday morning, after an investigation had led law enforcement authorities in a “different direction.”

Officials described the incident as a brazen attack that left the community shaken.

The FBI is urging anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance video to submit tips through its website, fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group