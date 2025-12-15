Police release new photos, video of person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, Mass. — Federal and local authorities on Monday evening released new photos of the person of interest in Saturday’s deadly shooting at Brown University and announced they are offering a reward for information.

The new photos show the suspect, described as a 5′8″ stocky man, walking down the street in a knit hat. During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the photos were taken around two hours before the deadly shooting that claimed two lives and injured nine others.

Officials also revealed video that shows new angles of the person of interest walking down a sidewalk in an area close to the Ivy League school.

In addition to the new images and video, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for any information that results in the suspect’s arrest.

The new images and video were first revealed during a Monday night press conference and followed a video hours earlier that appears to show the suspect calmly walking down the street shortly after the shooting.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

Students MuhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook were killed in the shooting. Nine other individuals were injured and are still in the hospital.

Authorities had originally detained a person of interest before announcing on Sunday night that they would be releasing them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

