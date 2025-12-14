At least 2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/Boston 25) — A shooter dressed in black killed at least two people and wounded eight others at Brown University on Saturday during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said, as police searched for the suspect.

Officers were hunting through campus buildings and sifting through trash cans more than three hours after the shooting erupted.

The suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving an engineering building where the attack happened, said Timothy O’Hara, Deputy Chief of Police.

Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect for the area and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

“We have all available resources” to find the suspect, Smiley said.

The eight wounded people were in critical but stable condition, the mayor said. He declined to say whether the victims were students.

In an update issued shortly before 7:30 p.m., Brown University Health shared information on the condition of the eight people who were wounded.

Rhode Island Hospital currently has eight patients:

Six patients critical but stable condition

One patient is in critical condition

One patient is in stable condition

“At this time, The Miriam Hospital has not received any patients. Rhode Island Hospital is working closely with and providing support to all impacted family members, and remains in continuous communication with Brown University. Rhode Island Hospital is in lockdown at this time but is still accepting emergency department patients,” officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this incident.”

The site of the shooting sits on the edge of campus alongside a neighborhood filled with stately brick homes.

Emma Ferraro, a chemical engineering student, was in the engineering building’s lobby working on a final project when she heard loud pops coming from the east side.

Once she realized they were gunshots, she darted for the door and ran to a nearby building where she was waited for a couple of hours.

University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, before later saying that was not the case and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to alerts issued through Brown’s emergency notification system.

The mayor said a person preliminarily thought to be involved was detained but was later determined to have no involvement.

“We’re still getting information about what’s going on, but we’re just telling people to lock their doors and to stay vigilant,” said Providence Councilmember John Goncalves, whose ward includes the Brown campus. “As a Brown alum, someone who loves the Brown community and represents this area, I’m heartbroken. My heart goes out to all the family members and the folks who’ve been impacted.”

The shooting occurred in the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story complex that houses the School of Engineering and physics department. According to the university’s website, the building includes more than 100 laboratories, dozens of classrooms and offices.

Engineering design exams were underway in the building when the shooting occurred.

Brown senior biochemistry student Alex Bruce was working on a final research project in his dorm directly across the street from the building when he heard sirens outside and received a text about an active shooter shortly after 4 p.m.

“I’m just in here shaking,” he said, watching through the window as a half-dozen armed officers in tactical gear surrounded his dorm. He said he feared for a friend who he thought was inside the engineering building at the time.

Students in a nearby lab hid under desks and turned off the lights after receiving an alert about the shooting, said Chiangheng Chien, a doctoral student in engineering who was about a block away from the scene.

Mari Camara, 20, a junior from New York City, was coming out of the library and rushed inside a taqueria to seek shelter. She spent more than three hours there, texting friends while police searched the campus.

“Everyone is the same as me, shocked and terrified that something like this happened,” she said.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he had been briefed on the shooting and “all we can do right now is pray for the victims.”

“It’s a shame,” he said in brief remarks at the White House.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said his office was also working closely with state and local law enforcement.

Police were actively investigating and still gathering information from the scene, said Kristy DosReis, the chief public information officer for the city of Providence. The FBI said it was assisting in the response.

Brown is a private institution with roughly 7,300 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

