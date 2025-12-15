‘Future filled with promise’: Second victim identified in Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The second victim was killed in the Brown University mass shooting has been identified as Muhammadaziz Umurzokov of Uzbekistan.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

Umurzokov was killed, along with Ella Cook of Alabama. Nine other individuals were injured and are still in the hospital.

Authorities detained a person of interest in the mass shooting, before releasing him and continuing their search for the person responsible.

In an official statement from the Republic of Uzbekistan, officials expressed their deep condolences to the family and friends of Muhammadaziz, and the additional victims from the shooting at Brown.

“The loss of innocent lives as a result of this tragedy is a heavy loss for all of us. Representatives of the Representative Offices of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the United States are in constant contact with the relatives of the deceased and work closely on all issues, together with the relevant US agencies,” they said.

In an additional statement shared on the American Uzbekistan Association’s Facebook, representatives said that Muhammadaziz was known to have had “sharp intellect, a kind heart, and also a quiet willingness to help anyone in need.”

“More than a gifted student, Aziz was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a future filled with promise, and his life was cut short far too soon. His passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family, friends, classmates, and the broader Uzbek American community,” they wrote.

The nonprofit also shared a link to his GoFundMe, which has already raised over $200,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group