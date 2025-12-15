Community remembers Brown University mass shooting victims

Two Brown University students, Ella Cook and Mukhammadaziz Umurzokov, were tragically killed in a mass shooting on campus Saturday, with several others injured.

The two victims, both active members of the Brown community, are being remembered by friends and organizations.

Ella Cook, Vice President of the Brown College Republicans, was remembered for her kindness and bravery, while Mukhammadaziz Umurzokov was described by the American Uzbekistan Association as a “promising young man whose loss leaves a void.”

Official Statement on the loss of Brown University College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook. pic.twitter.com/IJoQsvyOsI — College Republicans of America (@uscollegegop) December 15, 2025

“Ella was kindhearted, bold, and brave,” shared the Brown College Republicans in a social media post.

“He had a future filled with promise and his loss has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and classmates,” said The American Uzbekistan Association expressed in a statement.

Cook was commemorated during a church service in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday.

Students at Brown University are now grappling with the aftermath of the shooting.

Ref Barin, a student who was in the Physics and Engineering Building during the incident, recounted the terrifying moments when he realized he had to flee for his life.

“It’s terrifying to think, the moment I was walking down the stairs and heard those gunshots the shooter was in the classroom,” he said.

The university is providing resources and support to students affected by the tragedy as families prepare to say their unexpected goodbyes.

The Brown University community continues to mourn the loss of two promising students, as they come together to support one another in the wake of this devastating event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

