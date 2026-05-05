Shelter-in-place order issued at U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center

NATICK, Mass. — BREAKING UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

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A shelter-in-place order has been issued at the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick.

The Department of Defense military installation made the announcement on Facebook shortly before noon on Tuesday.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! A shelter-in-place order is now in effect for our installation, effective immediately,” the post read.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The laboratory specializes in the research and development of food, clothing, shelters, airdrop systems, and other support items for the military.

Boston 25 News has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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