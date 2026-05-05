‘I’m just hanging out’: Alleged intruder found naked inside Beacon Hill home, held on bail

BOSTON — A 28-year-old man found inside a Beacon Hill home Saturday morning—allegedly smoking crack cocaine while lounging naked on a homeowner’s couch—was ordered to be held on bail.

According to prosecutors, around 8:20 a.m. on May 2, police received a call reporting a breaking and entering in progress at 135 Myrtle St. in Boston.

When officers arrived, they knocked and announced their presence at the front door. The victim told police he was on the third floor of the home, while the suspect—later identified as 28-year-old Janiel Roman—remained on the second floor.

Officers proceeded upstairs, continuing to announce themselves, and heard noises coming from a second-floor bathroom. The door was closed.

When officers opened it, they found Roman seated on the toilet and unclothed, police said. He was taken into custody.

The victim told police he and his three children were inside the home at the time, and that the children were terrified.

He said he had gone downstairs around 8 a.m. and found the suspect naked and smoking what appeared to be from a crack pipe. When asked what he was doing, the suspect responded, “I’m just hanging out.”

The victim then secured his children in a safe area.

Prosecutors said Roman has a history of violent offenses dating back to 2014 in Florida and was arrested on April 14 on active warrants for attempting to enter homes.

Roman was ordered held on $15,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from the Beacon Hill area and from the victims in the case.

His next court date is scheduled for June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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