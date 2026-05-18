Don’t miss the Poirier Wedding Season Upgrade, because you could win a brand new GE Profile Opal Ice Maker. Just tune into our morning news on weekdays between 7am and 8 am to see the Poirier commercial with the “keyword”. Then use that “keyword” when filling out the entry form below. It’s that simple! You have from now until June 7, 2026, to enter. Good Luck!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/18/26–6/7/26. Open to legal MA or NH res.; 18+. To enter, watch Boston 25 for the keyword, visit boston25news.com/contests, and submit the entry form. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

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