Mike Vrabel focused on football, says family is ‘great’ as Patriots kick off 2026 OTAs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke before OTA practice for the New England Patriots on Wednesday, saying he felt great and was ready to continue building on what the team started last year.

Responding to a question about whether he anticipated missing any more team events in the coming weeks given the circumstances of the past several months, he said, “I mean, I can only tell you I’m going to be out there today. I can’t tell you anything other than I’m going to be out there today in full force.”

Vrabel has been the center of controversy with former NFL reporter Diana Russini, after the pair was spotted holding hands and sitting at a hot tub together at a resort back in April.

Russini had since resigned from her position.

Vrabel skipped Day 3 of the draft to seek “counseling," after new photos of the coach and Russini were published by the New York Post’s Page Six.

The controversy of a secret relationship unfolded when photos of the two were revealed, showing both of them together at secluded bar in New York City in 2020, and then both of them on a boat together when Russini was 7 months pregnant.

“I think my family is great, I love Jen, the boys, I love, you know, my personal friends,” he said. “This spring is really focused on the coaching staff, the players, you know more importantly than the coaching staff,” he said.

“We all have to deal with things outside of here. And my focus and the excitement I have for coaching is what is most important right now.”

One major focus will be quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to continue developing timing and connection with his new receiving corps — including wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Doubs signed a reported four-year, $68 million deal this offseason as part of the Patriots’ effort to replace star receiver Stefon Diggs.

According to Vrabel, well known players like Carlton Davis, Kayshon Boutte, Christian Gonzalez, Mack Hollins, Gabe Jacas, and Harold Landry will not be at practice today.

OTAs are voluntary workouts, meaning players are not required to attend. Still, they provide a key opportunity for the roster to begin building chemistry ahead of the upcoming season.

Rookie OT Caleb Lomu will be at right tackle at today’s OTA but could take some reps on the left.

Lomu was selected as left tackle with the 28th pick in the NFL draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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