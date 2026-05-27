MSPCA-Angell waiving adoption fees in urgent push to find homes for dogs

BOSTON — The MSPCA-Angell is launching an emergency adoption push, waiving fees for some dogs as shelters across Massachusetts reach capacity ahead of the busy summer season.

The organization announced Wednesday that it will host a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs six months and older, aiming to free up critically needed kennel space at its shelters.

Officials say the move comes as facilities are already at or near capacity, particularly for dogs, which often face longer stays.

“Capacity in our shelters is already at the brim, especially for dogs who tend to face longer stays,” said Jamie Garabedian, a project manager with the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. “We need to address this now to ensure we’re in a strong position heading into the summer, particularly on the heels of Memorial Day, when stray intake often surges.”

The urgency comes as shelters brace for a seasonal spike in the number of animals.

Data collected by Shelter Animals Count shows that stray intake tends to peak right after Memorial Day, a trend that has remained consistent nationwide, according to the MSPCA. In Massachusetts, local animal control agencies hold stray dogs for several days before transferring them to shelters like MSPCA-Angell for continued care.

In addition to strays, shelters are expecting an increase in:

Owner surrenders

Animals coming from law enforcement cases

Dogs arriving from out-of-state relocation programs

Officials say the flow of animals is not expected to slow down anytime soon.

The event also comes amid a drop in adoption rates.

According to the MSPCA, dog adoptions are down 23% compared to this time last year, a trend attributed to rising costs of living, expensive veterinary care, housing challenges, and lifestyle shifts since the pandemic.

“We’re spotlighting dogs through this event because their adoption numbers have consistently declined over the years. This is likely due to a combination of factors, including the rising cost of veterinary care, increased cost of living, housing instability and restrictions, and lifestyle changes following the pandemic," Garabedian said. “We recognize that these factors are still very relevant. At the same time, we hope those who are in a position to adopt and have been considering doing so will take this as a sign to stop by and give a great dog a home.”

The fee-waived adoption event will run from Friday, May 29, through Sunday, May 31, at MSPCA-Angell adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville.

Officials say adoption hours vary by location, and prospective adopters can find more details here.

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