Video shows Sullivan’s Tap patrons scrambling after shooting in Boston

BOSTON — New video shows Sullivan’s Tap patrons scrambling after an apparent Boston shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Boston Police, around 10:48 p.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 100 Legends Way.

Upon arrival, officers observed the front door of 280 Friend Street to be shattered and ballistic damage to a motor vehicle.

280 Friend Street is the address for Hotel Indigo.

Video posted to social media by Sullivan’s Tap shows patrons running for safety when they heard the gunfire.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4248.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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