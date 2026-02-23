Large tree branch pierces through windshield, missing Mass. snowplow driver by inches

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts snowplow driver experienced a life-threatening close call on Monday when a large tree branch fell and pierced through his windshield, missing him by inches.

The tree branch, measuring more than 6 inches in diameter, went through the windshield and landed between the driver’s legs, Kingston Police said in a statement on Monday.

The tree branch went through the seat and missed “impaling him by just inches,” police said.

Police shared the harrowing incident to remind the public to “Please, stay off the roads.”

“There is no sugar-coating this. It’s bad out here. The worst in years and it’s not over yet,” police said.

“Police, Fire and Highway are out in full force trying to keep the roads clear, deal with downed lines, disabled vehicles and more while trying to respond to regular calls for service as well,” police said.

Police shared the warning as Massachusetts residents are experiencing the first blizzard in years, bringing heavy snow and powerful wind gusts to the region.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across the state. It’s the first blizzard warning locally since January 2022.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and southward into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other areas are in for at least a foot of snow.

“Roads are plowed and immediately begin to get covered again. Winds are extreme and blowing branches onto lines and the road,” police said.

“We will be out here if you need us but if you can - stay home,” police said.

