Man charged in deadly shooting at New Hampshire country club to mount insanity defense

NASHUA, N.H. — The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting inside a New Hampshire country club plans to mount an insanity defense.

In a notice filed this week in Hunter Nadeau’s case in Hillsborough Superior Court South, defense attorneys said he may rely on an insanity defense under New Hampshire law.

Nadeau, 24, of Nashua, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting at Prime Steakhouse at Nashua’s Sky Meadow Country Club that claimed the life of Robert DeCesare and injured two others in September 2025.

The filing states that he reserves the right to argue that he was suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time of the shooting and therefore is not criminally responsible for his actions

The defense filing further states that any mental disease or defect “caused his actions.”

According to an affidavit obtained by Boston 25 earlier this year, Nadeau — a former employee of the country club — told police he was the gunman and said he was “tired of the wealthy not helping the poor.”

“He went into Prime Steakhouse because he knew that it was members-only and that wealthy people dined there,” the affidavit read.

Nadeau allegedly admitted he chose the location because, while working as a server, he knew it was a members‑only environment where wealthy patrons dined. The affidavit also notes he originally intended to take his own life but decided he wanted to “punish the wealthy” as part of his plan.

He is being held without bail while awaiting trial.

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