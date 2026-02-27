Alleged New Hampshire country club shooter wanted to punish ‘elites,’ affidavit says

NASHUA, N.H. — Newly unsealed court documents are shedding light on the motive behind last year’s deadly shooting at a country club in New Hampshire, revealing that the suspect claimed he targeted the venue out of resentment toward wealthy people.

According to an affidavit obtained by Boston 25, Hunter Nadeau — a former employee of Nashua’s Sky Meadow Country Club — told police he was the gunman and said he was “tired of the wealthy not helping the poor.”

Investigators say Nadeau walked into the Prime Steakhouse inside the country club last September and began firing.

Hunter Nadeau, suspect in NH country club shooting

“He went into Prime Steakhouse because he knew that it was members-only and that wealthy people dined there,” the affidavit read.

Nadeau allegedly admitted to choosing the location because, during his time working as a server, he knew it was a members‑only environment where wealthy patrons dined. The affidavit also notes he originally intended to take his own life but decided he wanted to “punish the wealthy” as part of his plan.

“He said that his initial intent was to shoot himself, but he then decided to also punish the wealthy...stating that he was tired of the ‘elites’ taking all the money,” the affidavit read.

He told police he intentionally avoided a wedding taking place elsewhere on the property because he did not want to target “civilians.” Investigators say he did not aim for a specific person but also “did not care” whether his shots killed someone.

Nashua Country Club shooting Nashua Country Club shooting

“He avoided the security shack out front and purposely avoided the wedding taking place on the grounds becausehe did not want to target civilians,” the affidavit read.

Authorities also recovered a note left by Nadeau at his apartment outlining his intentions, though he reportedly did not share his plan with anyone beforehand.

The shooting killed father and husband Robert DeCesare and injured two others, including employee Steve Burtman.

Nadeau is charged with murder and is being held without bail while awaiting trial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group