Multiple gunshot victims reported after shooting at New Hampshire Country Club, police say

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE — An investigation is underway after multiple gunshot victims were reported following an incident at a Nashua Country Club.

Nashua Police say that the incident occurred at the Sky Meadow Country Club and that the incident involved multiple gunshot victims.

Initial reports from police indicated that two suspects fled the area following the incident; however, after review of surveillance video, there was one shooter.

Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained. The scene is still an active investigation but there is no further danger to the public. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) September 21, 2025

Nashua Police said that they will be utilizing the Sheraton Hotel as a staging ground for first responders.

New Hampshire State Police are assisting Nashua Police with their investigation.

The @NH_StatePolice is assisting @NashuaPolice with a shooting investigation at Sky Meadow Country Club. Please direct all media inquiries to that agency and follow them for updates. https://t.co/WBBgZcVVNE — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) September 21, 2025

Dunstable Fire Department has issued a ‘shelter in place’ order for residents as police continue their investigation.

Dunstable Emergency Management is issuing a Shelter in Place Order for residents on Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street until further notice. This order is being implemented out of caution in connection with an active threat incident at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH. Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. — Dunstable Mass FD Facebook

United States Representative Maggie Goodlander posted on the social media site X that she is closely monitoring the situation and that her "heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information."

Boston 25 News crews are on their way to the scene.

There are no further details at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

