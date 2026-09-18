Town of Braintree responds to 25 Investigates report, retired detective facing charges

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The mayor’s office for the town of Braintree responded to a Boston 25 investigates report uncovering charges against a police officer accused of harassing his girlfriend with department technology.

In a statement Thursday night, a spokesperson from the office of Mayor Erin Joyce wrote:

“The Town of Braintree can confirm that the queries in question are linked to former Braintree Police Detective Mark Sherrick, who retired from the Town on April 2, 2025, during an investigation by the Town into his conduct.

The Town’s investigation, conducted by a third party, revealed that the former Detective misused police resources, including license plate queries, for a personal matter unrelated to a legitimate operational or investigative reason. Given that this remains an active criminal investigation, the Town will not comment further on the details of the case at this time.

Under the leadership of Mayor Erin Joyce and newly appointed Police Chief Robert Kilroy, the Town is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct for our police officers and ensuring the proper, responsible use of all law enforcement tools to maintain the public’s trust."

Mark Sherrick, 56, is facing a harassment charge and is set to appear in court in late September.

Court records accuse him of tracking his girlfriend and her car using a GPS device.

A department audit also shows he used their Flock system more than 1,000 times to track a license plate linked to his ex-girlfriend.

Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates went to Sherrick’s Braintree home Thursday for comment but no one answered the door.

He is set to appear in court later this month.

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